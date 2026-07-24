Tradition, floats and fun highlight annual Days of '47 Parade

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of floats glimmered in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City as thousands looked on while attending the annual Days of '47 Parade.

But it was in the early morning hours, with creators running around, full of glitter and making their finishing touches on the floats, where things really sparkled.

Spectators who lined up for hours before the parade's 9 a.m. start were not disappointed.

The Days of ’47 Parade is an annual tradition in Utah that celebrates the state’s pioneers who settled in the area over 175 years ago.

The floats, bands, horses and carriages thrilled the crowds who lined South Temple and State Street, and then at Liberty Park.

Each float followed the parade's theme of “Like, Learn, Love and Pioneers.”

Floats created by Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stakes were involved, as well as ones representing different communities across Utah cities. Each float incorporated the “Like, Learn, Love and Pioneers” theme.

Tina Giuliano looks into what goes creating the parade floats in video below:

Look behind the scenes of the Days of '47 Parade

Lenny Gray focused on "pioneer' in his float, which was adorned with several different Utah activities and a rocket that moved up and down.

“Our overall theme is ‘Blazing trails with pioneer spirit’,” explained Gray. “So we wanted to incorporate all things outdoor rec. So we have the biker, the kayaker, the mountain climber.”

Gray shared how it takes months of planning to build a float that ends up in the parade.

“It took about 3,000 hours roughly,” he said. "And you know we have a committee of six who are absolutely rock stars, and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Another float titled "Called to Learn" featured different pioneers in medicine, art and architecture. A full bookcase on the float's back end grabbed the attention, along with the figure of a boy sliding back and forth across the bookshelf.

The float's coordinator shared how his team enjoyed working together to tell a story about Utah’s pioneers.

“Our team focused on how things get passed from generation to generation," he said, "and that’s through books and learning."