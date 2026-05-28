Two teens injured in crash between a vehicle and pedestrians in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers were injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the crash happened just before noon near the intersection of 400 North and 200 West.

One of the minors was taken to the hospital following the crash in an unknown condition.

Police said the adult driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

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