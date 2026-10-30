University of Utah student cited after fight with College Republicans over gender whiteboard

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah police cited a student after a fight with College Republicans at a campus table featuring a whiteboard that asked students whether there are only two genders.

The university said police responded Tuesday to Marriott Plaza just before 1 p.m. after reports of a fight between two students.

According to the university, College Republicans were tabling when another student approached, wiped off the whiteboard and later argued with a student at the table about free speech and gender. The university said the argument turned physical, leaving the College Republican on the ground with a torn shirt.

Police issued the other student two Class B misdemeanor citations for simple assault and property damage.

Videos circulating online show only part of the confrontation. In one, the cited student can be heard making a statement about wanting to see Republicans shot in the streets. Another shows the physical struggle, with the College Republican yelling, “Get off of me!”

The videos do not show the entire argument that came before the fight.

At the center of the dispute was the group’s whiteboard, which asked students to mark yes or no beside the statement, “There are only two genders.”

Rylie Barnes, vice president of the University of Utah College Republicans, said the goal was to invite discussion.

“We’re there for open dialogue, honest discussion, and to be respectful to each other’s opinions,” Barnes told FOX 13 News.

In a response to FOX 13 News, the cited student said College Republicans “instigated the situation every step of the way,” and said she is not guilty and has been receiving death threats. The student added that after she left the table, the Republicans followed her while saying "you are denying biology." She also says she was punched in the face during the fight.

FOX 13 Nes has chosen not to name the cited student while waiting for the University of Utah Police to send a copy of the citations.

The incident is now spreading far beyond the University of Utah. Video of the fight has been shared by national political accounts, including the Donald Trump for President Facebook page.

It is also the second time in weeks that College Republican leaders have been caught up in a viral campus confrontation.

Last month, a photo posted by Barnes after a separate table event involving a student with a “Kirkiversary” cake spread online. The university opened inquiries involving Barnes and Riley Beesley, chair of the Utah Federation of College Republicans, following complaints tied to social-media posts. The university later closed the inquiries, saying it did not have enough evidence to move forward.

Beasley was not at Monday’s table event. He said the latest confrontation has raised new concerns for conservative students.

“Campus safety is my number one priority out here,” Beesley said. “They’ve got to be able to protect students here.”

College Republicans have formally requested a meeting with University of Utah President Taylor Randall. The university told FOX 13 News it is working to schedule a meeting with safety leaders.