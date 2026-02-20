Utah's Hogle Zoo welcomes two new Amur Leopard cubs

SALT LAKE CITY — Zoo fanatics have something new to look forward to at Utah's Hogle Zoo. The zoo recently welcomed two new Amur Leopard Cubs as part of the zoo's species survival planning.

According to the zoo, the two cubs were born on Wednesday to mom Zeya and dad Dmitri. This is their sixth litter together.

Experts at the zoo say that Zeya is demonstrating strong maternal behaviors and their animal care team has been observing the group through high-definition cameras.

Zeya and her cubs won't be visible for zoo visitors for a period of time while they bond in their private den. In nature, the zoo says that female leopards remain secluded in their den following birth.

In nature, Amur leopard cubs are born blind and completely dependent on their mother.

"The birth of these cubs represents an important milestone in protecting the critically endangered Amur leopard, found in the temperate forests of Russia and China," the zoo said in a release.

Experts believe that only 130 mature Amur Leopards exist in the wild.