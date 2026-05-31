Visitors of all ages tour one of Utah’s largest train manufacturing facilities

SALT LAKE CITY — Families got a behind-the-scenes look Saturday at one of Utah’s largest train manufacturers as Stadler opened its Salt Lake City facility to the public.

Visitors toured the factory, explored passenger rail cars, watched model trains and learned how passenger trains are built.

For many children, the appeal was simple.

“I like how fast they go because they go faster than cars,” one said.

Another added, “I like that they run on tracks.”

The open house also gave visitors a chance to climb aboard trains and get a closer look at the manufacturing process.

“The fact that people can build something like this is pretty cool,” one young visitor said.

Stadler, a Swiss rail manufacturer, opened its Salt Lake City facility in 2019. The company builds passenger rail cars used by transit agencies across the country and says it has grown to more than 700 employees.

Lucy Andra, a chief executive officer for Stadler US, said many people are surprised to learn what happens inside the facility.

“I think they’re surprised that we’re here,” Andra said. “This is a huge facility that we build these massive passenger trains, and nobody even knows we’re here.”

One visitor said he drives past the facility every day but had never been inside before Saturday’s event.

Company leaders said the goal of the open house was to give the public a better understanding of the work involved in building passenger trains and the role the Salt Lake facility plays in rail manufacturing.

Visitors toured areas of the factory where trains are assembled and got a close-up look at rail cars in various stages of production.

For Stadler, organizers said they hope visitors left with more than just photos of trains, but a better appreciation for the people and work behind them.