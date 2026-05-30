Shelter-in-place issued as police search for suspect near Mona

MONA, Utah — A Shelter-in-Place order was issued early Saturday morning as police attempted to locate a potentially armed suspect.

According to a press release from Nephi City Police on Facebook, the alert was issued via the NIXLE emergency notification system around 3:30 a-m.

The alert itself says officers with Utah Highway Patrol and the Juab County Sheriff's Office were attempting to locate a suspect that was possibly armed and considered dangerous. The area of the search was I-15 northbound approximately three miles north of Mona.

In a follow up post to Facebook, Nephi City Police says the alert was lifted around 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.