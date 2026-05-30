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Two crashes within three miles on I-84 near Mountain Green

One person transported with life-threatening injuries
A photo from the crash scene released by Mountain Green Fire Protection District. A damaged SUV sits in the bed of a tow truck. The front is completely crumpled, with bits of the engine poking out.
Mountain Green Fire Protection District
A photo from the crash scene released by Mountain Green Fire Protection District. A damaged SUV sits in the bed of a tow truck. The front is completely crumpled, with bits of the engine poking out.
Posted

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — Crews had to respond to two major crashes that were within three miles of each other on a major highway near Mountain Green.

According to a press release on Mountain Green Fire Protection District's official Facebook page, the crashes happened Friday afternoon.

The first crash occurred in the westbound lane of I-84, when a vehicle drove at freeway speed into a rock escarpment near the power plant at 6430 Gateway Drive. The driver was trapped in the vehicle, but was extricated by Weber Fire District.

A nurse who happened to be driving nearby stopped and rendered medical aid ahead of medical crews arriving to the scene. The driver was transported by ambulance with life threatening injuries.

A photo from the second crash released by Mountain Green Fire Protection District. A travel trailer lies on its side as a pickup truck sits on the road, perpendicular to traffic.

The second crash, which occurred 10 minutes later, happened in the eastbound lanes just three miles east. A travel trailer had rolled and jack knifed with a pickup truck. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

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