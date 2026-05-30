Two crashes within three miles on I-84 near Mountain Green

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — Crews had to respond to two major crashes that were within three miles of each other on a major highway near Mountain Green.

According to a press release on Mountain Green Fire Protection District's official Facebook page, the crashes happened Friday afternoon.

The first crash occurred in the westbound lane of I-84, when a vehicle drove at freeway speed into a rock escarpment near the power plant at 6430 Gateway Drive. The driver was trapped in the vehicle, but was extricated by Weber Fire District.

A nurse who happened to be driving nearby stopped and rendered medical aid ahead of medical crews arriving to the scene. The driver was transported by ambulance with life threatening injuries.

Mountain Green Fire Protection District

The second crash, which occurred 10 minutes later, happened in the eastbound lanes just three miles east. A travel trailer had rolled and jack knifed with a pickup truck. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.