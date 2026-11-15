Volunteers collect winter clothing as hundreds face homelessness without shelter in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — Chance Peterson spends much of his day at the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, watching television and reflecting.

“I’m trying to stay sober, so I usually just hang out in the chapel and pray,” he said.

Peterson said he has experienced homelessness for three years. When he is outside in the cold, staying warm becomes a daily challenge.

“It’s rough because being in the cold … it just stings the skin,” he said.

Wet shoes are another problem. When that happens, Peterson said, finding a dry pair becomes urgent.

“You got to go inside. You got to go ask for new shoes quickly,” he said.

Shoes are only part of what he needs. Blankets, hats, gloves, sweaters and long underwear can also help people get through winter weather.

Hundreds without shelter

Peterson is among the people facing cold weather while experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake County.

The Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness counted 408 people living without shelter on Jan. 28, 2026, as part of its annual point-in-time count. The count also found 2,130 people in emergency shelter and 300 in transitional housing, for a total of 2,838 people experiencing homelessness in the county that night.

The unsheltered count includes people staying in places such as streets, parks, encampments and vehicles. It is a snapshot of one night, not a count of everyone who experiences homelessness during the year or a measure of how many people are outside tonight.

The number of people counted without shelter in Salt Lake County was down from 517 in 2025, according to the coalition. County officials also noted that homelessness among unaccompanied young adults and adults 65 and older had risen over the previous three years.

More recently, Salt Lake City reported that its homeless resource centers were functionally full throughout October, according to a recap of the City Council’s Nov. 10 meeting.

Filling a need

In Cottonwood Heights, volunteers at the Emerald Hills Institute have been gathering coats and other winter clothing for people who need them.

The nonprofit brings together people of different faiths and backgrounds through community service, education and cultural programs. Its winter drive sought new or gently used coats, boots, gloves and scarves for people experiencing homelessness in the Salt Lake Valley.

Bengisu Kul organized the drive after seeing how difficult it can be for people without stable housing to obtain warm clothing. Volunteers sorted and packed the donations Sunday. The clothing will be delivered to The Road Home.

Kul said she hopes the items carry a message beyond their practical use.

“I hope that they feel love, and I hope that they know that there’s somebody out there that does care for them,” she said.

The institute’s published drive listing asked for donations by Nov. 15 and identified its drop-off location as 6715 S. 1300 East, Suite 100, in Cottonwood Heights. For drop-off assistance, the institute lists 801-462-6402. Anyone planning to donate after Nov. 15 should call to confirm arrangements.

The Road Home also accepts seasonal winter clothing at several resource centers. Its donation page ⁠ lists accepted items and drop-off hours.

At the Rescue Mission, Peterson said receiving warm, dry clothing makes a difference.

“It means a lot,” he said. “Very blessed, very blessed.”