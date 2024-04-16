Salt Lake County residents warned of high, fast-running water as snow melts

SALT LAKE CITY — Although the chances of major flooding remain low in Salt Lake County this spring, officials are warning residents to use caution as high levels of fast-running water are still expected during the seasonal snowmelt.

WATCH: Here's the latest Utah flood outlook during the spring melt

Several officials updated the Salt Lake County Council during its meeting Tuesday, updating the members of runoff conditions.

With the snow water equivalent at 130% of normal, major flooding is not expected, but some flooding issues in various spots around the county are possible.

Because flooding risks remain, the county is providing unfilled sandbags and sand seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Flood Control shed at 604 West 6960 South in Midvale.

Salt Lake County Flood Control teams are monitoring conditions on a daily basis. Leaders also praised the proactive measures taken last year to clear local creeks of debris, as well as the dredging of flood control detention basins.

The county avoided major flooding in 2023 despite coming off one of the busiest snow seasons in recent history.

However, with fast-running water expected in areas into this August, residents should be alert when around creeks and basins, especially areas such as the Jordan River Trail.

“Safety is our utmost priority,” said Kade Moncur, Director of Flood Control. “We’ll do our part to keep the County safe. Our teams are on the frontlines, working every day to stay on top of the latest conditions. We’re confident in our preparations for the runoff season. We hope the community will work with us by doing their part to stay safe near water.”