Taylorsville officer involved in 'major crash' that closed Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah — A crash that involved multiple vehicles, including a Taylorsville Police Department officer, and that police have described as a 'major crash' has shut down the intersection of Mountain View Corridor and Porter Rockwell Boulevard.

The crash was first reported by Herriman City police at 7:26 a.m. on Friday. What led up to the crash isn't clear at this time.

Three vehicles were involved. One person, who wasn't the officer, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more.