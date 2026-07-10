Police identify Sandy bicyclist killed following crash with a vehicle

SANDY, Utah — Officials have identified the bicyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle in Sandy Wednesday night.

Melvin Barnes, in his 60s, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

According to the Sandy Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of 400 East and 10600 South at around 10:15 p.m. Barnes was crossing the road when he was struck by the vehicle; the cause remains under investigation.

Sandy bicyclist in critical condition following crash with vehicle: