DRAPER, Utah — As technology changes the world, school districts are evolving to make sure their students are prepared.

Many Utahns may remember the old eBay campus in Draper.

When the company relocated, the Canyons School District purchased the building to create a new career and technical education center.

Work is moving along to transform the space, and the district recently held a beam signing to signify its progress.

The district says teachers will act more like project managers than lecturers, and students will work on projects that come from actual employers.

They gain real-world experience and skills they might not get in a traditional classroom.

The district believes it's crucial to adapt education for a changing world.

"This is truly, ultimately signing a commitment to our students that we're going to provide them the best education possible and this is an awesome opportunity," Canyons School District Superintendent McKay Robinson said.

"Students wanted more hands-on and career or connected learning. Employers needed skilled graduates ready to succeed in a rapidly changing workforce," Canyons School District Board Member Amber Shill said.

The Canyons Innovation Center at The Point opens for the fall 2027 term.

Right now, the district is holding an art contest open to all students in grades K through 12 to create original designs that will be used to decorate the halls and walls of the new facility. That contest runs until December 15.

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