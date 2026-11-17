SANDY, Utah — It's a win for the hundreds of people who wanted to stop Sandy City Council from doing an environmental impact statement study at Dimple Dell Regional Park. Now, those residents want to go further to preserve the area.

However, a Sandy resident named Bryan Chamberlain reached out to FOX 13 News via email and wanted to talk about why he feels a study could have been a good thing.

"I walk here on a daily basis to exercise and recreate. Get away from the city feel, like you're out in nature, connect with nature, great views, great amenities," Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain said he feels like a study may have been a missed opportunity, especially given some of the problems he's noticed in Sandy City.

"I'm looking at the congestion issues, the mobility issues, air quality issues, all of the other things that we're dealing with in the community," Chamberlain said. "And rather than doing the study and looking for solutions, it seems like most people are just adamant that they do not want anything to be considered throughout Dimple Dell."

The city said more than 200 people voiced their opposition to the study, which would have looked at the impacts of extending Highland Drive across Dimple Dell.

A lot of the concerns folks had were that the environmental impact statement study would open the floodgates for development.

"When an EIS study does take place, often then that opens Pandora's box for future development, it brings focus, it points an arrow at the project and people start to talk," Joyce Walker said.

But for Chamberlain, a study only helps Sandy citizens see an array of options to address issues.

"We're getting ahead of ourselves. Do we even need a bridge? Or can we address the congestion by expanding 13th East? Can we widen Wasatch Blvd? Do we even need to do it?" Chamberlain asked. "That's where my frustration is, that we're not willing to do the study and look at the information that we have before we make the decision that, no, we shouldn't build."

But the Dimple Dell Preservation Community wants to preemptively stop any conversations about Dimple Dell by taking things a step further.

"Ideal scenario's to have additional protections that it doesn't become an argument or a surprise or a new resolution every year or two that it is just absolutely clarified in law, in writing, that this is a nature preserve and that it remains in that status," Walker said.