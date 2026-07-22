Cyclist critically injured after crashing into back of car in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — One person is in critical condition after crashing into a vehicle while riding a bicycle recklessly, according to police.

Unified Police said around 3:15 p.m., the cyclist was riding near Fort Union Blvd. and 900 East. The cyclist was riding "erratically," police said, swerving between lanes and going through red lights. The rider then ran into the back of a vehicle.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Some lanes were closed at the intersection of Fort Union and 900 E. as police conducted their investigation.