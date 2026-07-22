Funeral services, some public, announced for Long family

PROVO, Utah — A funeral service for five family members who were killed in a flash flood will be held in Orem next week.

Provo Fire Capt. Spencer Long, his wife Katrina, and their sons, Reid, Thayne and Gage, died after a flash flood hit the area where they were camping and canyoneering last Friday.

Provo City officials announced that a public memorial service will be held Wednesday (July 29) at 10 a.m. at Utah Valley University's UCCU Center.

"The family expressed deep appreciation for the outpouring of public support. They welcome all who wish to celebrate the lives of this beloved couple and their children to attend the memorial service," the announcement read.

The memorial service will not be televised or recorded for the public, but the family granted permission for the procession to be filmed.

The graveside services will be limited to only family and friends who are invited.