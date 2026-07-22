'Hero' neighbor uses garden hose to keep Roy fire from spreading

ROY, Utah — As residents in a Roy neighborhood continued to pick up the pieces after a fire damaged several homes Monday, they're recognizing one neighbor as a hero for jumping in as soon as he saw the flames.

Robert Fisher was coming home from running errands when he saw smoke coming from the hill near the Roy FrontRunner Station.

“In a matter [of] about 20 seconds. The smoke doubled and doubled and doubled," Fisher said Wednesday. “It’s pretty impressive what fire can do in a matter of minutes.”

What Fisher actually saw were three fires burning.

“Everything started burning," he said. "I threw my hose over the fence, jumped over, started spraying all of this.”

Video showed Fisher fighting the flames with a garden hose.

“I could feel embers bouncing off my face and the heat," he explained. "I’m watching my son's trampoline melt. Bounced between the three yards for like 6 hours.”

One of those yards belonged to Fisher’s neighbor, Miguel Real.

“That’s a lot of hard work to just be able to lose it just like that in a blink of an eye, and it was a lot of processing," Real said.

Community comes together to help Roy neighbors left without homes after fire:

Community comes together to help Roy neighbors left without homes after fire

The fire damaged his backyard, but Real's house is okay thanks to some quick action from his neighbor.

"I’m really, really thankful for [Fisher],” he said. “I don’t really talk to much people around the neighborhood because everybody knows each other. He’s always been there helping me out.”

For Fisher, Monday's fire felt too familiar.

“Thirteen years ago, we had a house fire here. We lost about 95 percent of everything; we had to start over," recalled Fisher. "My first thought was making sure this didn’t happen to anyone else, you know, my neighbors; if I could prevent it, I would.”