Deer allegedly causes serious bicycle crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office says a 50-year-old woman is fighting for her life following a crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon that was allegedly caused by a deer. The name of the victim hasn't been released.

According to the sheriff's office, at around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the area of 73 East Little Cottonwood Canyon for the crash.

Deputies say a 50-year-old woman was riding her bike in the canyon when a deer entered her path and she steered to avoid it and crashed. Investigators say the woman suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be taken to a local hospital.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn an update on the woman.