'Difficult fire' burns through West Jordan commercial building

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A fire at a complex of commercial buildings in West Jordan prompted a heavy response from firefighters early Wednesday.

The fire was first reported just before 2:30 a.m. at 8835 S. Redwood Road. When crews arrived at the fire scene, they found heavy smoke coming from one of the 2-story buildings.

According to the West Jordan Fire Department, four businesses were located in the building, with the fire starting in one of the units. Officials called it a "difficult fire" due to its location and source, and to its rapid spread.

Approximately 35 firefighters from West Jordan, Sandy, South Jordan and Unified Fire battled the flames that ended up causing "significant damage," according to officials.

Crews gained control of the fire within an hour of arriving on the scene.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire, and an investigation is currently underway.

