Draper PD investigating 'Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul over domestic assault, reports say

DRAPER, Utah — Filming has reportedly been paused on the latest season of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" due to star Taylor Frankie Paul being investigated over an alleged domestic assault.

Vulture reports Draper Police confirmed that there is an "domestic assault investigation" ongoing that involves Paul, and that the "allegations have been made in both directions." The report adds that police have been involved in the incident since last month.

When reached by FOX 13 News, Draper Police would not confirm an investigation is underway, only saying that, "Without an immediate impact to public safety, it is the practice of the department not to release details related to active investigations."

While no official statement has been made about the pause in filming the fifth season of the hit Hulu show, a source told Vulture that “Taylor Frankie Paul has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens. Until that resolves, they are off.”

In 2023, Paul faced misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, which were later dropped, People reported. Paul allegedly told the media outlet, "I never really think about me in that situation. Obviously, it's, like, my kids because they were involved, like, they were in the house.”

Paul is set to appear outside her hit show to be the new star on The Bachelorette series, which is scheduled to begin next week.