Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsSalt Lake County 

Actions

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 16-year-old West Jordan girl

Nada Melville
Utah Department of Public Safety
Nada Melville
Nada Melville
Posted

WEST JORDAN, Utah — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued early Saturday by the Utah Department of Public Safety for a 16-year-old West Jordan girl who is considered to be in danger.

Nada Meville was last seen Friday and is believed to be with Cody Draper, a 35-year-old man who had a protective order previously filed against him by Melville.

According to the DPS advisory, the two are possibly driving in a 2004 white Acura TL with Utah license H576AM.

Melville is 5'6" with brown eyes and hair, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants and a black bag. Draper is described as 5'11" and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Melville or Draper is asked to contact the West Jordan Police Department.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere