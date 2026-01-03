Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 16-year-old West Jordan girl

WEST JORDAN, Utah — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued early Saturday by the Utah Department of Public Safety for a 16-year-old West Jordan girl who is considered to be in danger.

Nada Meville was last seen Friday and is believed to be with Cody Draper, a 35-year-old man who had a protective order previously filed against him by Melville.

According to the DPS advisory, the two are possibly driving in a 2004 white Acura TL with Utah license H576AM.

Melville is 5'6" with brown eyes and hair, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants and a black bag. Draper is described as 5'11" and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Melville or Draper is asked to contact the West Jordan Police Department.