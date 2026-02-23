Utahn living in Mexico shelters in place, unable to leave after fallout from cartel killing

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Nothing could have prepared Wyatt Perry for the news he woke up to Sunday morning.

The Mexican army had killed “El Mencho,” the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico’s most powerful drug cartels. This resulted in violence in Puerto Vallarta and throughout the state of Jalisco, suspending flights and canceling schools in the area.

“Definitely have not experienced anything like this in the time that I've been here,” he said. "I can see smoke kind of on the far edge of the city.”

Perry’s group chat with his friends started going off, and he proceeded to get a notification from this apartment that instructed them not to leave.

“No heads up at all,” Perry said. "Luckily, I did have food. Luckily, I do have water still."

Perry was born in Ogden and grew up in Moab. He moved to Guadalajara a couple of years ago.

“I told some of my friends in the U.S. about what's going on here, and they were like, 'You should come back to the U.S.' And I can't go anywhere right now. There's not even Uber," he said. "I'm completely stuck here."

Perry found himself in the middle of a code red situation.

“It's not safe to go outside right now. I haven't heard any shootings like outside of my apartment,” Perry said. "I haven't really heard that many ambulances and stuff going by, but I know some of my friends are hearing sirens nonstop.”

Salvador Lazalde, president of Mexicanos Unidos de Utah, is from Mexico, but he stopped visiting because he didn’t feel safe. After hearing the news, he hopes that will change.

“I was surprised about what happened. It's good news… because corruptions, because all these cartels, I think what happened today is going to change Mexico in the future,” he said.

However, it’s still heartbreaking to see the violence.

“I've been in touch with people over there to see how things are going and see what can we do," Lazalde said.

Perry said he feels somewhat safe right now, but his main concern is who will be taking over.

“If that transfer of power isn't peaceful, and then I'll probably leave. I'd probably go back to Mexico City or something like that,” Perry said. "To me, that's the one to really be concerned about. The situation right now is terrible, but I think it's just a temporary thing. I mean, it's just something that cartel is doing to send a message.”

For now, Perry just has to wait and see what the next few days will bring.