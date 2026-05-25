Five people were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — At least 5 people were injured in a crash that involved four vehicles in Taylorsville late Sunday night.

According to Taylorsville police, a truck was going south towards 4700 South and Redwood Road when it went off the road and struck a power pole before continuing south.

Officials say the truck hit two other vehicles, causing one of them to roll. Another vehicle was also hit by debris. Following the crash, one person had to be extracted from the wreckage, and a vehicle was left on its nose, propped up against a traffic signal.

Two vehicles were also pushed into a retaining wall outside of Dee's Family Restaurant.

Five people were taken to the hospital.

Police say the people inside the initial truck ran from the scene. Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video to identify those who fled.