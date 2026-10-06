Flu rises early in Salt Lake County as measles outbreak elsewhere renews vaccine focus

SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials urge Salt Lake County residents to get their flu shots now, saying influenza is showing up weeks earlier than typical.

The warning comes as a major measles outbreak in the Northeast has renewed national attention on routine vaccinations. No measles outbreaks are ongoing in Salt Lake County, but local health officials say the two developments underscore the same point: people should make sure they and their children are current on recommended vaccines.

Salt Lake County Health Department officials said flu activity usually does not begin building until late December or January. This year, they say, the county has recorded 10 influenza hospitalizations in the past two weeks.

“At this point in the season, we’d usually see one hospitalization a week at most,” a county epidemiologist said. “We’re seeing certainly more than we would expect at this time of year.”

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The department says flu cases are increasing earlier than usual, while COVID-19 activity is also up locally, with 6 COVID hospitalizations last week. Officials are asking people not to wait until the traditional peak of respiratory-virus season to get vaccinated because the body can take up to two weeks to build protection after a flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions. Health officials say the vaccine can lower the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death, especially for older adults, young children, pregnant people and people with certain underlying health conditions.

Salt Lake County offers several flu-vaccine options, including nasal-spray doses for eligible patients, high-dose shots for adults 65 and older and an mRNA flu vaccine for eligible adults. Nurses at county immunization clinics can help patients decide which option is appropriate.

Meanwhile, New York has declared a statewide emergency over a growing measles outbreak, with most cases reported outside New York City in under-vaccinated communities. Measles is different from flu and COVID-19: it is prevented by the MMR vaccine, not a flu shot or COVID vaccine.

Local health officials say residents who are unsure whether they or their children are up to date on vaccinations should contact a health care provider or the health department.