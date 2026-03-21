Future 'uncertain' for 12-year-old boy struck by SUV, family says

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The 12-year-old boy struck by an SUV while riding an e-scooter in West Jordan this week remains hospitalized in the ICU, according to his family.

Rockwell Gundersen was unresponsive when he was airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital after being hit Wednesday afternoon. As of Friday, the boy called "Rock" by family remained in critical condition.

"The sudden accident has turned our family’s world upside down, and we are doing everything we can to support Rock as we pray for his recovery," said a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for medical expenses. "The shock and uncertainty of this situation have been overwhelming, but we are determined to help him heal and move forward."

Gundersen's family shared how they remain hopeful, but that his situation is now uncertain. Rock was described as being an active, fun-loving 12-year-old "who brings so much joy to our family."

GoFundMe Rockwell Gunderson

"Our hearts are with Rock as he fights for his life," they said. "Should he recover, he will need significant support through his long healing process."

The driver of the SUV that struck Gundersen remained on the scene following the incident and cooperated with the police investigation. It's not known if any charges will be filed.