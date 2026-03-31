Group of alleged burglars arrested after returning to Holladay to apologize to victims

HOLLADAY, Utah — A group of alleged burglars from Las Vegas was arrested in Utah after officials said they returned to apologize to their victims and give some of the items back.

Holman Yecid Londono-Poveda, 20, and Karla Yuliana Diaz-Basilio, 30, were arrested on Monday and face 3 charges of burglary of a dwelling. Share Castellano-Suarez, 18, was also arrested on two charges of burglary of a dwelling and one theft charge.

According to court documents, on March 8, the Unified Police Department was made aware of a burglary that happened on March 6. The victims told police that they had just returned from an out-of-town trip to find a large number of items missing from their home.

Those missing items included jewelry, designer bags and purses, watches, suitcases, and coats.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and say they saw a Kia Rio entering the driveway of the victim's home. Two suspects are seen exiting the vehicle and gaining access to the home.

The Kia was also seen leaving but returning a short time later when the other suspects loaded the car full of items and left again. Two hours later, police say two suspects from earlier returned and were witnessed taking additional items.

Police say another burglary was also committed slightly before the other reported burglary, and they believe the same group was responsible.

Detectives determined that the Kia Rio seen at the victim's home had come from Las Vegas and returned the same day. Officials say the three suspects can be seen on surveillance video at several Utah locations.

On March 26, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department served a search warrant at the home of two suspects. During the search, police say they found multiple items of clothing that the suspects were seen wearing.

Four days later, the suspects allegedly returned to Utah to return a majority of what was taken to the victims. Investigators say the suspects also wrote an apology letter to the victims and offered an apology in person.

Later that day, Unified police stopped the Kia Rio on the southbound I-15 and arrested the three suspects.