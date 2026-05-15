Motorcyclist strikes semitruck, crashes, critically injured in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A motorcyclist was taken into the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a semitruck on State Route 201 Friday afternoon.

Officials confirm the motorcyclist had passed a vehicle and attempted to pass a semitruck that was on the on-ramp. During that time, the motorcyclist impacted the back of the semi-trailer.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

State Route 201 was briefly closed following the incident to investigators but has since reopened.