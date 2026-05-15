Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSalt Lake County 

Actions

Motorcyclist strikes semitruck, crashes, critically injured in West Valley City

Motorcyclist strikes semitruck, crashes, critically injured in West Valley City
FOX 13 News
Motorcyclist strikes semitruck, crashes, critically injured in West Valley City
Posted

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A motorcyclist was taken into the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a semitruck on State Route 201 Friday afternoon.

Officials confirm the motorcyclist had passed a vehicle and attempted to pass a semitruck that was on the on-ramp. During that time, the motorcyclist impacted the back of the semi-trailer.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

State Route 201 was briefly closed following the incident to investigators but has since reopened.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere