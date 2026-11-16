SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. — Nearly 24 years ago, a Life Flight helicopter nurse named Stein Rosqvist was the sole survivor of a crash that doctors say should have left him paralyzed. After physical therapy, he was mobile again, but he's had health complications ever since.

Three weeks ago, he went in for a normal, low-risk surgery, but rare complications made him immobile once more.

Helicopter crash survivor back in hospital due to new health complications

"I had my sixth birthday in the hospital, after my dad's accident, so we celebrated in one of the conference rooms at LDS hospital," Mickey Rosqvist said.

Mickey was five years old at the time of her father's crash

Her mother, Michele Rosqvist, worked as a nurse at the same hospital Stein did.

"He was a fantastic nurse, a good people person and very active, funny sense of humor," Michele said.

Before the crash, Stein traveled the world, achieving things few ever do.

"He had summited Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Aconcagua, which are some of the peaks in South America and Africa," Mickey said.

But after the crash, doctors said Stein may never walk again.

"He spent six weeks in the inpatient rehab where the physical therapists were just very intense and got him moving a little bit so his spinal cord injury was incomplete," Michele said.

With mobility assistance, he was able to walk once more and experience being a father almost like anybody else.

"He always made us lunch and breakfast, before school and would get us off to school," Mickey said. "He still helped coach our soccer teams and things like that, he was a very very present and involved dad."

In 2016, Stein went back to work as a nurse supervisor. But shortly after, he experienced a health complication.

"It was a great, great job and then stroke happened and it was just devastating because he just couldn't go back after that," Michele said.

Stein temporarily lost his ability to walk, speak, as well as some of his memory. Then another round of physical therapy.

"Through really aggressive speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy, he was able to regain that back," Mickey said.

Ten years later, just three and-a-half weeks ago, Stein went to get a spinal cord stimulator implanted, to reduce some of the chronic pain he'd been experiencing.

But then he had a rare complication from the surgery.

"He was doing fine, recovering fine, and then honestly, just one night, he just said 'I can't move my legs,'" Michele said.

He's now in the hospital, slightly able to move his right leg.

"I was like immediately flooded with all of these emotions of like, oh my gosh, I'm five, six years old again going to see my dad in the hospital to try to encourage him to work hard in physical therapy and that, 'hey, we're getting the house ready for when you come home,'" Mickey said.

At the Rosqvist's home, renovations are making everything on the first floor wheelchair friendly for when Stein; a man who has already survived a helicopter crash, stroke, and surgery complications, returns home.

"I was talking to him a couple of evenings ago and I just asked him like 'how are you feeling about all of this' and I'm just like 'we're back here we're doing this again' and he just said 'Well, I guess you know I didn't learn enough the first time, so we gotta we gotta do this again because I got more to learn I guess,'" Mickey said.

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