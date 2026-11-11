Hello Kitty truck headed to northern Utah this weekend

MURRAY, Utah — Hello Kitty enthusiasts in Utah better be prepared to dive into their fandom this weekend as the beloved fictional character is making a couple of in-state stops.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is heading to the Beehive State on its U.S. Tour, with exclusive merchandise and treats in tow. Among the items available for purchase will be keychains, thermal bottles, and plush toys.

Fans can visit the truck Saturday at the Fashion Place Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Mountain View Village during the same hours.