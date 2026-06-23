Here's where you can & can't light off fireworks in Salt Lake County, Eagle Mountain

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As Utahns prepare for Fourth of July celebrations and traditions, they may be wondering: Can we light off fireworks in our neighborhood?

Firstly, no personal fireworks whatsoever are allowed to be lit until July 2. The window is from July 2-5, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (except for on Independence Day, when it extends until midnight). Similarly, the window for Pioneer Day is July 22-25 in the same time frame (with the 24th itself going till midnight).

During those permitted periods, however, fireworks are still banned in some areas. The rules are established by individual municipalities.

Unified Fire Authority has released its official interactive map showing where they're allowed or banned in Salt Lake County and Eagle Mountain.

The map, which can be viewed below, shows some larger areas where personal fireworks are prohibited, and some smaller pockets or strips of land, such as along many rivers, creeks or canals.

If experiencing issues with the embedded map, click HERE to view it on UFA's website.

Residents in other parts of the state should look for their individual city or fire department's websites or social media for restrictions.