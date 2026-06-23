This Utah town just fully banned fireworks for the rest of the year

STOCKTON, Utah — A small Utah town has completely banned fireworks as the state battles a string of massive wildfires.

Stockton, a town in Tooele County with less than 700 residents as of 2020, announced Monday that all fireworks are banned within city limits. The order went into effect immediately and will remain active until the end of 2026.

"These measures are being taken to secure the safety of the residents of Stockton and protect valuable assets within our municipality," the announcement read. "Please stay vigilant with fire safety as we enter the upcoming fire season."

Not only does this come as crews are working to multiple large wildfires — including the Hastings Fire in the same county — but just weeks ago, a human-caused wildfire just west of Stockton burned more than 1,800 acres. The South Mountain Fire is now officially "contained" and "controlled."