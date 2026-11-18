HERRIMAN, Utah — The sound of blasting has become an unwelcome wake-up call for some residents in Herriman's Graystone neighborhood.

The explosions are connected to future development in the area, but neighbors say the blasting began getting too close for comfort.

Joanne Bolnick contacted FOX 13 News after she said blasts shook nearby homes and sent rocks onto residents' property. She and other neighbors also took those concerns directly to Herriman City.

“We were getting increasing concerns from the residents, and we wanted to make sure that they were listened to,” Jonathan LaFollette with Herriman City said. “We want to balance land development and property rights for those blasting companies and those developers. But we also need to make sure residents are taken care of too.”

The city has since created a new ordinance requiring a minimum distance of 250 feet between an existing occupied structure and a blast zone.

Bolnick and her neighbors did not want to appear on camera, but Bolnick said in a statement: "I am encouraged to see that Herriman City has listened to residents’ concerns regarding the construction blasting occurring behind the Graystone neighborhood."

She stressed that neighbors are not opposed to Herriman's continued growth. Instead, she said their concerns center on personal safety and the stress caused by unexpected explosions happening near their homes.

"However, the primary concern expressed by many neighbors is the potential impact on personal safety and structural integrity of nearby homes. A close second concern is the stress and anxiety caused by unexpected explosions, which affect not only residents but also our pets." the statement read.

Another concern is that the city's ordinance allows for potential exceptions to the 250-foot requirement.

LaFollette said city staff would review a blasting operator's plan before granting an exception.

“They can look at the blast plan that the blasting operators submit, and make sure that everything is still going to comply with the safety requirements in the ordinance,” he said. “So, there is that exception possibility, but I wouldn't say that would be very frequent.”

Another change will require an audible warning at least three minutes before blasting occurs.

"We hope to maintain a positive and cooperative relationship with the City, blasting contractors, and developers throughout this process," Bolnick said. "Our goal is not to oppose growth, but to ensure that development proceeds in a manner that appropriately balances the needs of residents, public safety, and community well-being."