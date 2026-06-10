Hill Air Force Base explains lengthy fighter jet 'parade' over Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE CITY — The morning after thousands were entertained by fighter jets circling over the Salt Lake Valley, we finally have answers as to who felt the need for speed.

For about an hour Tuesday evening, four F-35 jets were seen and heard (loudly) flying across the valley, leaving many to wonder what was happening.

While most longtime residents are well accustomed to hearing fighter jets overhead as they fly from nearby Hill Air Force Base in Davis County, no one could remember a time when the aircraft would chart a continuous pattern of "laps" around the valley.

Some on FOX 13 News social media pages believed the jets performed 13 "laps" before flying off at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Video below shows F-35 fighter jets flying over Salt Lake Valley:

Jets flying over SLC

Many people offered their versions of what was taking place, including "burning off old fuel" to "maybe they're chasing UFOs?"

The answer is a lot less exciting than aliens.

According to a Hill Air Force Base spokesperson, the jets were participating in a flyover ahead of the Utah Talons softball game at Dumke Family Softball Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah.

The lengthy pre-flight over the valley was due to pilots looking to perfectly time the flyover maneuver.

With the massively popular Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show being canceled this year due to the Iran War, the "show" on Wednesday might have provided the next best thing!