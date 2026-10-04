'It's ridiculous;' Sandy City receives noise complaints during late-night Electronic Music Festival

SANDY, UTAH — It’s day two of one of the biggest electronic music festivals with some of the biggest names of the genre, Breakaway Utah.

Close to 16,000 fans packed the America First stadium parking lot on Friday, with more expected on Saturday.

"Everybody's coming together over a common interest just to share their love of music and to enjoy the community of music as a whole and that's a big deal,” said Michael Kalb, attends Utah State University.

It's a big deal for fans of the genre who've traveled from across the country.

"There are people here from all 50 states, ticket buyers this week from all across the country,” said Monica Zoltanski, the mayor of Sandy.

It’s also a big deal for the businesses fans are supporting.

"Sandy hotels are at about 90% occupancy all weekend and their hosting the concertgoers and having great experiences with their guests who are very happy to be here,” said Zoltanski. “And even beyond in South Jordan and Draper, they're at 70% occupancy which is much higher than this weekend normally would be."

But with how big the festival is and more importantly, how loud it is, people living in neighborhoods hear the thumping bass inside their homes.

"To me, it's ridiculous, where they have it now, you can hear it, but if you had it inside the stadium, you can't hear it there,” said Guy Barker, who lives in Sandy. “Outside where they have it, it's bothersome, it upsets my dog."

The stadium hosts concerts and soccer games regularly, but people living nearby say this is the loudest it's ever been.

"It rumbles the house, I'm the closest house probably to the stadium, it's getting to be pretty bad,” said Louie Garcia, who lives across the stadium in Sandy.”

"It gets louder, way louder, and the bass where it's rattling your windows and stuff, it's bad, way bad,” said Barker.

Fox13, as well as the city, has received a significant number of complaints of the music's volume from people living all around the area.

"I got up by the amphitheater and I could feel it at the amphitheater park, I went up further east to Highland Drive, so I drove around because I wanted to experience it,” said Zoltanski.

The city says it's the first time they've hosted a concert of this genre.

"We are learning, this is the first concert of its kind in Sandy, how it's impacting the rest of the city,” said Zoltanski.

That is why, after the festival, the city's going to get everyone involved together to try to mitigate the sound impact for future festivals like this one.

"Once this is done, then we'll meet again, and then talk about, staging, location, and all of the factors, even atmospheric conditions that can affect how sound travels like this,” said Zoltanski.

Breakaway also told Fox13 that they look forward to partnering with Sandy City to mitigate sound wherever possible for future events.