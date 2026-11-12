Kids in go-kart suspected of shooting Draper girl in eye on Halloween

DRAPER, Utah — A Draper girl was injured after being shot in the eye on Halloween by a gel blaster-type gun fired by two juveniles in a go-kart.

The Draper Police Department posted a photo of the two kids in the go-kart in hopes of identifying them after the Halloween-night incident.

According to police, the girl was shot in the eye at around 8:25 p.m. near Willow Springs Elementary.

Police acknowledged that the photo they shared was not of great quality, but added that the go-kart appeared to be Mario Kart-themed.

A gel blaster gun fires small, water-absorbent polymer beads, or gel balls, that burst upon impact.

Anyone with information that can help identify the juveniles is asked to contact the Draper Police Department.