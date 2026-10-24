SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — About 1,100 cancer patients stay each year at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Salt Lake City, where they and their caregivers can receive free lodging while traveling for treatment.

The 41-room lodge, which opened in 2015, is one example of the patient support behind Saturday’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Sandy.

The American Cancer Society’s annual fundraiser brings together survivors, caregivers, families and supporters to raise money for breast cancer research, advocacy and patient services.

WATCH | Making Strides breast cancer walk supports patients, honors loved ones lost

Making Strides breast cancer walk supports patients, honors loved ones lost

For Tina Winrow, the cause is deeply personal.

Winrow’s mother, Sharon, died from breast cancer. Tina said she was there through her mother’s chemotherapy, radiation and doctor’s appointments.

“It was hard, my whole world. I mean, any problem I had. I went to her, and then I realized I was on my own,” Winrow said.

Two years after Sharon died, friends invited Tina and her husband, Rick, to a breast cancer walk. When those friends moved away, the couple took over their fundraising team, Think Pink.

The team has raised about $40,000 over the past nine years, according to Rick Winrow. He said the fundraising work continues throughout the year, beyond the October walk.

Arlene Larsen first joined Think Pink as a jewelry vendor at one of the team’s fundraising markets three years ago, now she's a committed friend.

"This is just such a great cause," Larsen said. "Just the community getting together to do something fantastic.. even to find a cure, it gives people hope."

The American Cancer Society estimates 2,380 Utah women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Another 170 Utah women are expected to die from the disease.

For Winrow, continuing the work is a way to honor her mother.

“I think she’d be proud of me. I really do. That I’m doing something for it,” she said.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah is Saturday at America First Field in Sandy. Registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by a pre-walk program at 9:30 a.m. The walk starts at 10 a.m.