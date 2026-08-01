Mechanical issue in attic eyed as possible cause of massive apartment fire that forced hundreds to evacuate

MIDVALE, Utah — Investigators believe a possible mechanical issue in the attic may have sparked the massive fire that tore through a Midvale apartment complex Friday morning, forcing hundreds of residents from their homes.

Unified Fire Authority shared the update Saturday with FOX 13 News as firefighters remained at the scene, putting out hot spots at the apartment complex near Fort Union Boulevard on 900 East, the North Union Apartments.

Residents left numb with few options after apartment complex fire:

Displaced residents left numb with few options after Midvale apartment complex fire

Officials said the fire likely started in the attic space because of a possible mechanical failure. Early reports that the fire may have started in a trash chute or was intentionally set have since been ruled out.

According to Unified Fire Authority, the fire spread through concealed spaces above the building's sprinkler system, allowing flames to move quickly through the attic, trash chute, elevator shafts and ventilation spaces.

"The building was sprinklered, but the fire started above the sprinklers," UFA Capt. Patrick Costin said. "That's why it got established and was able to run through the building quickly."

Drone video released by Unified Fire Authority shows extensive damage to the roof of the multi-story apartment building.

Firefighters said the fire was especially difficult to battle because it burned in the narrow space between the roof and the top-floor apartments.

"There’s anywhere from about a 3-foot to 6-foot gap there, and that's where the fire was going through," Costin said.

The apartment complex has 220 occupied units, all of which were evacuated.

John Gregory said his daughter was inside the building Friday morning when the fire alarms sounded.

"She called me. She was in the shower," Gregory said. "The alarm was going off, and they ran into the street thinking it was just a little smoke."

Gregory said he fears she may have lost nearly everything.

"I don't think anyone got anything out at all," he said.

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Despite the size of the fire, officials said no residents were seriously injured. A few pets remain unaccounted for, and several firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.

"With a fire of this magnitude and size, it's pretty remarkable that no civilians were injured," Costin said.

Residents are now waiting to learn when they can safely return to their homes. Fire officials said it will likely be at least a couple of days before anyone is allowed back inside, while investigators continue their work and crews assess the damage.

In the meantime, Gregory hopes some of his daughter's belongings can still be saved.

"Hopefully they're not waterlogged if they're not burned," he said. "It's brutal, but hopefully everything works out for everybody."