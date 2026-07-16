Second arrest made in shooting death of West Point man standing on porch

WEST POINT, Utah — A second person has been arrested in the shooting death of a West Point man who was killed while standing on his porch.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office said Abner Aroldo Avila, 21, was arrested in California and faces one count of murder. He currently remains in California, where he is being held pending extradition back to Utah.

Avila's arrest in connection with the May 30 shooting death of James Witten comes weeks after another suspect, Axel Eduardo Chavez Marroquin, was taken into custody in Las Vegas.

According to a search warrant in the case, surveillance footage from near Witten's home showed a 2012 Honda Civic parked across the street. Soon after, a passenger who was allegedly later identified as Chavez got out of the car and ran towards the porch, climbed the railing, and fired his gun 10 times at Witten, who was "hanging decor," the warrant states.

The suspect believed to be Chavez then returned to the car, which left the scene. It's not known if Avila was the driver of the Honda or how he is connected to the shooting.