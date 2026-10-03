Motorcyclist dies after crash involving multiple vehicles in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash with two vehicles Saturday afternoon in Draper. Interstate 15 briefly had multiple lane closures but has since reopened.

The crash was reported near the northbound 11400 South ramp roughly after 1:00 p.m.; the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

The motorcyclist's identity was not released at this time; the condition of the occupants of the other two involved vehicles is also not confirmed at this time.