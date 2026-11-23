MURRAY, Utah — At around 12:15 Saturday morning, Amanda Turnbow, a mother of six, was riding her scooter home from work in Murray.

Minutes later, she was hit by a car and was left in the cold with severe injuries.

"I couldn't imagine what was going through her mind, how scared she was. It's a horrible feeling," Toni Wilde said.

Toni Wilde and Alisha Turnbow are Amanda's older sisters.

"She loves being a mom, she loves kids, she loves her nieces and nephews," Alisha said.

"I just had a grandbaby and she was so excited to leave work to come home so we could go see the baby," Wilde said.

"That's how we knew something was wrong," Alisha said. "She didn't call."

The Murray Police Department posted on Facebook saying a scooter rider was hit by a car near 6500 South Cottonwood Street in Murray.

Police say the driver of the car fled the scene.

"I mean, this isn't like a fender bender. I mean, they broke her neck. That's just one of the injuries," Alisha said. "She can't feel her arms, I mean, what, she's never going to feel her babies in her arms again?"

Toni and Alisha say a passerby found Amanda.

"Thank god somebody walked by. I don't even know who that was," Alisha said. "Thank you for whoever did that."

"You probably saved her life," Wilde said.

Right now, Amanda's in the hospital. She's scheduled for multiple surgeries.

"They finished the first surgery, and they have two more hours; they're going to start the second one now," said Wilde. "But she's doing good through the anesthesia and everything seems to be going well."

Alisha and Toni say doctors told them they wouldn't know much about what Amanda's recovery looks like until after the surgeries.

"We won't know nothing about recovery time or nothing," Alisha said. "He said regardless, it's going to be an extensive recovery."

A devastating time, right as the family was preparing for the holidays.

"We were just talking about making Thanksgiving dinner, what house we were going to go to, who's cooking," said Wilde. "Now, I guess I'm going to take a plate to her in the hospital. I don't know what's going to happen."

The Murray Police Department is asking people in the area to send them any footage or information about the hit-and-run to help identify the driver.