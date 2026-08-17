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Officers shoot, kill suspect accused of stabbing Taylorsville apartment resident

Taylorsville Officer-Involved Shooting
FOX 13 News
Taylorsville Officer-Involved Shooting
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TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect who had allegedly broken into a Taylorsville apartment late Sunday and stabbed a resident was shot and killed by police.

The Taylorsville Police Department said officers responded to the Callaway Apartments at 1141 West 3900 South after receiving a call of a reported break in just before 10:30 p.m.

According to the call, the suspect had allegedly stabbed the apartment resident after entering the unit.

When officers arrived at the scene, they fired at the unidentified suspect, killing him. It's not known whether the suspect threatened the officers before they opened fire.

The condition of the resident who was stabbed was also not released.

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