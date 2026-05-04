One person dies following three-vehicle-crash in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One person is dead, and another is hospitalized following a crash in West Jordan early Monday morning. The names and ages of those involved haven't been released by police.

According to the West Jordan Police Department, the crash happened on State Route 209 near 2200 West. When the crash happened isn't clear, but the response was seen at 1:30 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved: an SUV, a truck, and a semi. The driver of the SUV died on the scene, while another was treated at the scene. One driver also had to be taken to the hospital.

Investigators tell FOX 13 News that no intoxication is suspected, but the details of what happened remain unclear. The investigation is underway.

The roadway reopened at 4:30 a.m.