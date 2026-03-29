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Pedestrian hit, injured by TRAX train in Murray

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Street View of UTA's Fashion Place TRAX station
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MURRAY, Utah — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a TRAX train in Murray Saturday night.

Utah Transit Authority officials said that around 9:10 p.m., the victim stepped in front of the train near the Fashion Place station.

UTA said it appeared to be an accident. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Riders should expect delays of about 15-30 minutes on the Red and Blue routes in both directions.

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