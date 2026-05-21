Road rage incident leads to man pinning driver to car in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — A road rage incident in Tooele led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man who is accused of intentionally hitting and pinning another person with his vehicle following an altercation.

Marco Fred David Chavez was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of attempted murder, failure to remain at the scene of an accident with injuries, possession of a controlled substance, and use of drug paraphernalia.

Utah County Sheriff's Office deputies were first called to a reported hit-and-run at a gas station on North Main Street just before 8 p.m.

The victim told deputies that he had pulled over into the gas station parking lot after spilling a drink in his car. At that point, a blue Mazda driven by Chavez pulled towards the victim's vehicle, and the two got into a short altercation.

Following the first altercation, Chavez originally drove off before returning, allegedly striking the victim's vehicle, trapping them between the door and the vehicle's frame. After the collision, Chavez drove away from the scene.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video of the incident, which showed Chavez entering the store. Chavez was located and arrested Tuesday, and during a search, he was found to have a substance police believe to be methamphetamine, along with a bong, a glass pipe, and a pen casing with residue.

The victim received injuries to the jaw, shoulder, and arm from the attack.