Measles detected in Wasatch County schools; unvaccinated students told to stay home

HEBER CITY, Utah — Positive measles cases have been detected at two Heber City schools, prompting officials to tell parents to keep their children home if they have not been vaccinated.

The Wasatch County Health Department said the measles case was identified at Old Mill Elementary School, with the exposure believed to have occurred on Friday, and at Timpanogos Middle School, where the exposure is likely to have occurred on 14-15.

In a letter to parents at both schools, the district said that any unvaccinated third-grade student at Old Mill and any student at Timpanogos should stay home for 21 days, which would keep them out of the classroom for the remainder of the school year. The 21-day period covers the incubation period of measles from the May 15 exposure date.

"Measles is highly contagious, spreads easily, and the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours. Approximately 9 out of 10 people who are not immune will become infected when exposed," the district warned.

Parents with a child who is experiencing a rash or fever are also being told to keep their students at home.

As of Wednesday, Utah has recorded 671 measles cases, and although the pace of the spread has slowed over the last month, the state remains one of the epicenters of a nationwide outbreak.