Residents evacuated after carbon monoxide incident at Millcreek building

MILLCREEK, Utah — Residents of a Millcreek apartment building have been evacuated following a carbon monoxide incident on Monday.

Unified Fire crews responded to the Moda Glenwood Apartments near 3900 South and Main Street and immediately registered carbon monoxide readings throughout the building.

There are over 165 units within the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Unified Fire Unified Fire crews on scene of carbon monoxide incident in Millcreek on Monday, October 5, 2026.

The fire department is currently investigating the cause of the carbon monoxide, and there is no word on when residents will be allowed to return to their homes.

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