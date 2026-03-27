Riverton police arrest welder accused of threatening man with machete

RIVERTON, Utah — A 24-year-old welder from Salt Lake City is facing aggravated assault and threatening with a dangerous weapon charges after Riverton police say he threatened a client with a machete.

Donovan Isaac Fragoso was arrested on Thursday.

According to court documents, on Wednesday at 5:14 p.m., police were called to an address in the 4200 block of West Rail Trail Lane for a reported assault with a weapon.

The victim told investigators that he had met Fragoso on Facebook while searching for a welder to do a project on a trailer. The victim and Fragoso allegedly agreed to a $400 price point for the job.

However, when Fragoso was close to completing the job, he told the victim that he had to leave. The victim, upset that he had prepaid for the work, stood over Fragoso's tools and stated he wouldn't give them back until the job was finished.

At this point, police say Fragoso went to his truck, grabbed a machete, and walked towards the victim.

Police say they received video of the incident, and in it, Fragoso is seen unshething the machete and walking toward the victim in a threatening manner. The victim then proceeded to retreat and allow Fragoso to access his tools.

Detectives located Fragoso at his home and arrested him. When speaking to police, Fragoso allegedly admitted to the threats and said he regretted his actions.