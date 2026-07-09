Riverton police ask public for help finding missing 11-year-old

RIVERTON, Utah — The Riverton Police Department is asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

The 11-year-old was last seen around 2:00 p.m. near 13550 South and 2200 West. Her height is 4'6" and she weighs approximately 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cheetah print sweater and a baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen her or have any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Riverton Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case #RV26-8961

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