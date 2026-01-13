Salt Lake County mayor announces plan to continue construction on senior center, reopen in 2027

SALT LAKE CITY — The 10th East Senior Center will continue to serve the Salt Lake area's senior citizens after its renovations are complete, coming as a relief to many who protested its potential closure.

The Salt Lake County-owned center, located at 237 S. 1000 East in Salt Lake City, is currently closed for construction that was approved a few years ago, with the plan to reopen in 2027. The county council, however, voted in November to permanently close it as a cost-saving measure.

This was met with pushback from local seniors, and the council then held public comment sessions where they heard from those who frequent the center.

Salt Lake County Council to explore options before final vote on Tenth East Senior Center

Last month, the council indicated that Tenth East still had a chance to stay open.

Then on Tuesday, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson announced officially that the construction will continue, and that she will "work to identify operational funds necessary to welcome our seniors back to the center."

“We have an obligation to continue the project primarily for the benefit of the seniors it serves, and also because of our contractual obligation to the builders and architects," Wilson said in the announcement.

The county says it is pursuing "New Market Tax Credits" as a way to provide additional revenue and reduce construction costs, which they say will free up funds to keep the center running.