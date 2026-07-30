After string of drownings, Utah sees uptick in swimming lesson signups

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — After several drownings across the state this summer, the South Davis Recreation District has seen an uptick in people signing up for swimming lessons.

“We do a lot of swimming lessons here year-round. This year, we’ve had a lot," said Asa Sieger, the center's aquatics director.

Sieger is well aware that during the summer, the center's pools are bound to be filled on a regular basis.

“I think a big part of that is it’s really hot outside," she said. "Also just kind of efforts to raise awareness about the importance of swimming lessons and drowning prevention in general."

Sieger says the drowning deaths at local reservoirs and lakes that have made headlines this summer are a big part of why parents enroll their children in lessons. The center has seen more than 2,200 kids signing up for classes, and over 800 individual classes this summer.

“As soon as my kids were old enough, I’ve been having them in lessons." said parent Liz Hernandez.

Bystander's quick action helps prevent another drowning at Sand Hollow:

Bystander's quick action helps prevent another drowning at Sand Hollow

If you ask Hernandez, a close call is what made her bring her kids to the aquatics center.

“We actually had a mishap," she said. "We went to an amusement park last year. At the hotel, [the kids] wanted to swim. It was pretty close. [Her daughter] couldn’t touch and they drifted out too far, so as soon as that happened, I was like, 'OK, we are done, we are going to hit it hard this summer to get better and learn how to swim.'”

Unfortunately, those situations are common.

“Like a lot of people who end up doing what I do, I also had a near-drowning accident when I was four, where a lifeguard pulled me out," shared Sieger. "I took swim lessons when I was 9 and went through swim team, lifeguarding, coaching, just kind of stuck with it.”

A strong swimmer now, Sieger leads a team of swim instructors, and each day he gets to see them grow, too.

“I pull out all the parent feedback we get about how big of a difference it makes. How much their kids love swimming now. How happy they were to get into the pool," he shared. "Seeing that moment, it clicks for them and going, 'Oh, I see this ripple effect.'"