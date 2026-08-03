South Salt Lake police searching for missing 25-year-old man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 25-year-old man they say was last seen on Saturday.

Kyle Cutolo was last seen on August 1 at around 10:00 p.m., in South Salt Lake and according to investigators is considered missing.

He was last seen wearing a dark green shirt and gray sweat shorts. He drives a black 2010 VW Jetta Sportswagen with the Utah license plate A736JL. Investigators believe he could be going to the Las Vegas area.

Anyone with information about Cutolo's whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-400 and reference case number LK2026-22312.